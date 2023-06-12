As Soon As His Girlfriend Found Out That He Has Money, She Began Expecting More, And She Currently Wants Him To Buy A Far More Expensive House Than He Can Afford

This 27-year-old guy has been dating his 26-year-old girlfriend for 3 years, and he just purchased an engagement ring for her too.

His girlfriend is his entire world, and she’s an amazing person. But, there is one catch; his girlfriend really has no concept of reality when it comes to what he can provide her with financially.

He makes around $115,000 each year, and he’s in sales. He also has a lot of money saved away, and he is set to receive an inheritance sometime soon.

His girlfriend is a teacher and makes about $58,000, and she has practically no money saved up.

“When we started dating, I had a lot less money, and we didn’t live lavishly,” he explained. “Over time, I made more, and my GF also found out I had money. Naturally, her expectations went up.”

“So here’s the current situation. We live together in a cheap basement suite. Real estate has been exploding in our area.”

“We do have other nice things…trip to Europe coming up, etc.; my GF doesn’t necessarily understand what all of this costs.”

Back to the home he’s planning on buying; he is going to be the one getting the mortgage, and because his girlfriend has no money for a down payment, he wants to have her pay rent until they do get married.

He has come across a home he likes that’s $460,000, and it’s in a wonderful area. It is about 20 or so years old, so it’s a bit dated but not a lot dated.

