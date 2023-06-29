Citrus Is A Bright And Cheerful Design Element, And Here Are A Few Ideas For You On How To Incorporate This Into Your Wedding

One of the fun parts of planning a wedding is going on Pinterest and searching for ideas on color schemes, table decor, and the like. You may have seen that citrus has become a more popular element in party planning and can add a bright and cheerful feeling to any atmosphere.

If you’re looking for ways to incorporate citrus in your wedding somehow, there are many ways to go about it!

1. Cake

Whether it’s on the inside or outside, citrus can easily be incorporated into your wedding cake. Small tangerines and lemons can be used to decorate the beautiful tiers.

Additionally, if you’re having a summer wedding, how lovely would a fresh lemon cake taste? If you’re looking for a more subtle look or flavor, see how a light set would look on a traditional white wedding cake.

You can also consider adding citrus cupcakes to your dessert table as well.

2. Citrus Colors Everywhere

