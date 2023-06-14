Cloud Skin Is All About Creating Soft, Touchable Skin With A Mix Of Dewy And Matte Products

Trends in the beauty and style world are always coming and going. Even the trends that you never thought would make a comeback return better than ever with a new modern twist.

Glowy, dewy makeup looks have been all the rage for the past few years, aiming to achieve the look of naturally glass-like skin. But if you were a makeup lover circa 2014-2016, you’ll remember that a matte base was the way to go.

Layers of mattifying products often would create a flat look, hiding all of the natural moisture and glow your skin may have had.

Don’t worry; we’re not going back to that. Cloud skin is a makeup technique trending on TikTok that takes the best from these polar opposite looks to create soft and touchable skin while still having a radiance from within.

TikTok creator Laura Odegard (@lauraodegard) tries her hand at the cloud skin trend and shows her favorite tips and products to do so.

To create the soft matte skin that this trend asks for, balance in product finishes is key. Rather than all dewy products or all matte products, try to aim for a mix of both. When prepping your skin, reach for hydrating moisturizers before priming with a mattifying primer.

Next, take a foundation that isn’t too heavy and gives your skin a bit of glow. See a pattern here?

After using concealer in any troubled areas, Laura reaches for a powder bronzer and a powder blush to add some definition and color to her face. Again, these products that are more on the matte side look softened and blurred on the skin in combination with hydrating products.

“We’re trying to avoid anything like too glowy or too dewy,” Laura explains.

