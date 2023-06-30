Dark Academia Embodies Dark Colors, Vintage Decor, And A Cozy Atmosphere Shrouded In Mystery

Interior style trends are constantly changing, but one home design trend that seems built to last is “dark academia.” The dark academia aesthetic embodies dark colors, vintage decor, and a cozy atmosphere that also appears to be shrouded in mystery.

It romanticizes the academic lifestyle, specifically history, literature, and the arts. Some would say that it gives off Sherlock Holmes or Harry Potter vibes because of the many gothic elements that the look incorporates.

Imagine towering bookshelves stuffed with volumes of titles, dimly lit rooms, and collections of old, extraordinary treasures and trinkets.

If you’re looking to embrace the student within you, here’s how you can create an elegant, moody look in your home. The style works well in a library, bedroom, or office.

First, darken the walls. Once you’ve done that, you’re already halfway to achieving the dark academia style! Earthy tones and shadowy colors are necessary here.

Black, brown, navy blue, dark green and deep reds are some of the most favored colors for this aesthetic.

Then, bring in the furniture. Dark wooden tables, patterned curtains, and velvet cushions will complement your inky-toned walls. You will definitely want to add some comfortable reading chairs, ottomans, and a mahogany desk.

Choose vintage-inspired art in gilded frames. Copies of famous paintings, portraits, world maps, and antique posters will dress up your walls. The more, the better! Maximalism is key here.

For decor, add candlesticks, vases, globes, and apothecary jars filled with interesting tidbits of items. Marble busts, record players, a chess set, and a vintage floral tea set would also help complete the look.

