Did You Know That There Are Actually 3 Kinds Of Dragon Fruit? Here’s How They Are All Different From One Another

Dragon fruit is a tropical fruit that’s native to Central America and Mexico, and it’s commonly said that it tastes like a pear and a kiwi all at once.

Strawberry pear, pitahaya, and pitaya are all some of the things that people use as other names for dragon fruit, but I’m willing to bet you probably didn’t know that there aren’t just different names for it; there actually are three different kinds of dragon fruit.

One TikToker named My Nguyen, who goes by @myhealthydish, showed and explained the difference between the 3 kinds of dragon fruit, in case you are curious.

“Here’s the most common dragon fruit,” My explained at the start of her video. “The red-skinned and red-fleshed.”

“The flavor is mildly sweet, with a hint of berry. This one has more antioxidants than the white flesh and is typically more expensive.”

While you watch her video, she also shows you an easy way to cut the fruit as well.

“The red-skinned, white-fleshed is most common and has an earthy flavor. That is often used as a palette cleanser because it’s less sweet,” she continued.

This is the dragon fruit that most people will recognize. It’s got the signature white flesh with black seeds throughout.

The third dragon fruit looks completely different from the other two, which is pretty interesting.

