Don’t Freeze Up In Your Job Interview: Here’s How To Answer The Dreaded Question, “Why Do You Want To Work Here?”

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Oftentimes, the most common job interview questions are also the most difficult to answer. And if you have ever applied for a new position, you have definitely been asked the dreaded question, “Why do you want to work here?”

On the surface, it is seemingly straightforward. But, without any other prompting or context clues from your interviewer, you may be left floundering– trying to figure out what direction to take with your answer.

And one of the worst feelings you can have while navigating an interview is feeling like you are put on the spot without any idea of what to say. That’s why you should prepare to use one of three approaches to this question and keep the strategies in your back pocket every time you enter an interview room.

How To Answer, “Why Do You Want To Work Here?”

The first way you could answer this interview inquiry is by tying your personal passions back to the company.

All employers hope to hire candidates who are passionate about their work– regardless of whether you will be selling a product, service or developing a brand.

So, you can talk a bit about your own passions and even tie them back to your past work experiences. Then, you can discuss how your passions align with a company’s core values, mission, and purpose.

But remember to talk about why you are actually passionate about something. Don’t just state that you are.

