Hair Gems Are A Y2K Trend That Anyone Can Rock, So Attach Them To Your Hair Before Brunch With Friends Or A Day At The Beach

As is the way of things, a once-fashionable trend from the early 2000s has resurfaced on TikTok and is growing more popular by the second. Do you remember hair gems?

Well, they are back, and their dazzling sparkle enhances your locks, no matter your hair type or length. Whether your mane is short or long, curly or straight, the gems just work.

The hair embellishments have mainly been seen on girls observing special occasions, like concerts and festivals. However, they don’t have to be reserved for festive events.

The rhinestones can be worn on more casual days, too. Attach them to your hair before going out for brunch with friends or spending a day at the beach.

Hair gems are a Y2K trend that anyone can rock at any time! Perhaps you didn’t get in on the trend the first time around, so now you’re wondering how you can achieve the look. Continue reading to learn how to style the glittery gems below!

Before adding the gems to your hair, make sure your hair is done up the way you want it. Hair gems should be the finishing touch that completes your hairdo. Using hot tools when the gems are already on is not recommended.

One way to apply the gems is by using a plastic circular hair stamping device. All you need to do is situate a strand of hair inside the middle of the tool, press down, and the rhinestones will stick to your hair.

If you don’t want to purchase the stamping tool, another method of application is to fix the gems to your hair manually.

Buy a pack of rhinestones and a tube of hair glue. Squeeze a tiny drop of glue onto the back of each gem and paste it on your tresses. Or, look for a sheet of adhesive rhinestones and skip the hair glue altogether.

