Hate Jean Shorts? Try Out These Adorable Summer Outfit Alternatives Instead

Summer is here, and it’s time to start digging out all of your summer clothing items! While you may be excited by all the adorable summer tops you’ll get to start wearing again, you might not be quite as thrilled by the jean shorts.

While jean shorts, AKA jorts, are considered to be a staple in most people’s wardrobes, some people find them to be uncomfortable or just plain repetitive.

Here are 4 alternatives you can choose from if it’s just not a jorts type of day.

1. Flowy Pants

If you’re missing wearing your trousers and mom jeans during the hotter months, flowy pants are a great option. They are typically made out of a flowy material and won’t suffocate your legs at all.

There are a ton of colors and patterns out there, and if you love the boho chic aesthetic, then these pants are definitely for you. They are so comfortable, and it’ll feel like you’re wearing your PJ pants!

2. Rompers

Rompers became popular a few years ago, but they are still a great go-to option. They are also typically made from a more comfortable material and are a great choice when you’re in a rush because your top and bottom are all in one piece.

All that’s left to do is accessories with cute sandals, your favorite jewelry, and a bag that pulls the look together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.