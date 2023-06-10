Have You Ever Wondered Why The Groom Isn’t Supposed To See The Bride Before She Walks Down The Aisle?

If you’ve been to a wedding or seen them in movies or T.V. shows, have you ever wondered why it’s considered bad luck for the groom to see the bride in her dress before she walks down the aisle?

It’s a tradition that’s been followed for years and years, yet many people don’t know its origins.

Some couples are ditching the tradition and choosing to have a “first look,” where the bride shows the groom her dress before their ceremony in an intimate moment.

However, many still believe the groom should not lay an eye on his bride until she’s walking down the aisle.

This start of this tradition dates back to right before the 18th century when arranged marriages were still common. In those days, fathers often arranged marriages for their daughters so that they married into wealthy families, which would financially benefit everyone involved.

During this time, it was common for a bride and groom not to see or even meet each other before their wedding ceremony.

The idea that it could be bad luck stemmed from wanting the groom not to see his bride until she was with him at the altar, so he wouldn’t cancel the marriage if he didn’t find her suitable enough. Yikes.

This also explains one of the reasons why brides have worn veils for so long. It was another measure taken to protect the bride’s face until she was at the altar.

So yes, the superstitious tradition doesn’t have very romantic origins. It’s actually kind of cringe-worthy to think about.

