Have You Ever Wondered Why We Wear Our Wedding Rings On A Specific Finger?

Have you ever wondered about the custom of wearing your wedding ring on the fourth finger of your left hand? Where did this tradition originate, and how long has it been this way?

Throughout history, wedding rings have been known to be worn on every single finger of the hand.

There are even some countries that still commonly place a wedding ring on their right ring finger instead of their left.

As with most things, cultural traditions and customs differ from place to place and from culture to culture.

Nonetheless, the common choice of wearing a wedding and engagement ring on the fourth finger of your left hand is said to have begun in ancient times long ago.

It was believed that there was a vein in our bodies that ran from the “ring finger” all the way to the heart.

This was celebrated in a romantic way, with the idea of couples’ rings figuratively tieing and connecting both of their hearts together.

While scientists now say that each finger actually has a vein leading to the heart, and not just the one finger, it is still a nice way to think about the rings and display your commitment to your spouse.

Still, many new couples may wonder about the correct order in which they should wear their engagement and wedding ring. And while there is no right or wrong answer on which finger or in which order to wear your rings, there are common practices.

