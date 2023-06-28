Have You Spotted A Spider Inside Your House Recently And Are Wondering If There Are More? Here’s How You Can Tell If There’s A Nest In The Darkest Corners Of Your Home

Do you hate spiders? If so, you’re definitely not alone. Most people are not fans of the creepy-crawly creatures. It must have something to do with all those spindly legs.

But, like it or not, spiders aren’t going away any time soon. They’re extremely important for the environment and help eliminate the pests that attack our crops. Without spiders, we humans would be goners. So, unfortunately, we’re forced to share the planet with them.

Spiders belong out in nature. If you encounter one outside, you can just walk away from it. But when you see one lurking in your home, that’s just unacceptable. Nothing brings on more panic than the possibility of walking face-first into a spiderweb.

Have you spotted a spider inside your house recently and are wondering if there are more? Here’s how you can tell if you just happened to come across one stray spider or if there’s a whole nest of them hiding out in the darkest corners of your home.

One way to tell if you have a spider infestation is the presence of egg sacs. Spiders don’t lay one egg at a time; they lay hundreds.

Once an egg sac hatches, you’ll have tons of tiny baby spiders running all over your home. Upon finding one, you must get rid of it immediately. It’s recommended that you call a pest control company to take care of the problem.

Even if you don’t really see a lot of spiders roaming around, that doesn’t mean you’re safe. Webs are a sign that you have some new spider roommates.

It’s important to know the difference between spiderwebs and cobwebs, though. If you see a cobweb, there’s no need to freak out. Cobwebs look like wispy pieces of dust that have collected over time and are unrelated to spiders.

Spider webs, on the other hand, appear to be more intricate in design and often have insects wrapped up in them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.