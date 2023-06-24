He Claimed It Was His Wife’s Fault That Their Child Told A Babysitter She Was Too Expensive At A Dinner Party Because His Wife Doesn’t Censor Anything Around Their Kids

This 36-year-old guy and his wife, who is 32, have two children together. However, they have slightly different views on one specific realm of parenting.

Apparently, his wife believes that, in an effort to normalize certain topics, they should not censor themselves around their kids. And to a certain extent, he actually agrees with that.

However, his wife apparently has a problem where she talks about people– either in good or bad ways– right in front of the kids. And their 7-year-old daughter, Ashley, has a tendency to repeat things.

So, he and his wife have been working on it with Ashley– telling their daughter how not every single thought needs to be repeated. Plus, sometimes, certain topics are just discussed at home.

“But I also think we need to do our part in making sure we’re not giving her things to be tempted to share that we don’t want out there,” he said.

He claimed that his wife has actually been working on getting better at that, too. After a recent babysitting debacle, though, his daughter repeated something that seriously embarrassed him and his wife.

For context, they have a regular babysitter named Jane, who is 22. And according to him, he and his wife absolutely adore Jane. She has a difficult home life, so she views him and his wife as parental figures. So, Jane attends family events and sometimes just stops by to hang out with his wife.

But obviously, Jane is also sometimes busy and cannot go over to his house to babysit the kids. So, one day, Jane recommended a friend– Thalia– as a fill-in babysitter.

“It was our own fault for not asking Thalia her rate up front because it ended up being a bit out of our budget,” he recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.