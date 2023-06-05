He Didn’t Pay For Her Food On A Second Date, So She Told Him She Felt Humiliated

This 27-year-old guy was seeing a 32-year-old woman for 2 months, and throughout the majority of their time together, everything was pretty good between them.

Interestingly enough, they decided before meeting up that they should just be friends, as they were afraid to put a label on things or complicate anything from the start.

Then, he wound up asking her out on a real date, as he was curious about where things might go between them.

Their first date went off without a hitch, and then he asked her out on a second date.

“When we first met, she mentioned that she always expects the man to pay, which I don’t mind as I’m always prepared to cover any expense, and I had paid for almost everything up to this point,” he explained.

“Anyway, yesterday we were at a food hall, and they took our orders separately because I’m assuming they didn’t realize we were together.”

“I didn’t think much of this, so she ordered first and paid for her food, then I paid for mine. At the time, I had no indication there was an issue, as she seemed more than willing to pay.”

They ate their food together, left the place, and moved on to some other things he planned and that he did pay for.

Well, a day after their second date, she sent him a text message expressing how upset she was that he made her pay for her food instead of offering to pay for her.

