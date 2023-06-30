He Drove Around Worried Sick When His Wife Didn’t Come Home From Work, And Then He Caught Her At A Park And Ride Cheating On Him In The Backseat Of Her Coworker’s Car

This 33-year-old man has been married to his 32-year-old wife for the last 7 years. This past Father’s Day, his wife did not come home on time from work.

He started to get really concerned, as that wasn’t like her. If his wife ever is running late, she texts him to let him know, but there was radio silence on her end.

2 hours after his wife was supposed to be home that day, he ended up calling her office to ask if she was still there, but his wife’s office informed him that she had already left for the day.

“So I got in my car and drove the route to her work, looking to see if she had crashed or something crazy had happened,” he explained.

“Her car was not at her work, so I drove the other route she could take home. I called the hospital and the police and had her family involved because she was basically missing at this point to me.”

“About 4 hours after she would usually be home, I got a text “I’m alive.” I called her, and she picks up and tells me she is “working late,” which clearly was a lie.”

His wife then responded to a group message with him and her sister on Snapchat. After his wife sent that message, her location on Snapchat instantly updated so he could finally see where she was.

Oddly enough, his wife’s location was a park and ride that happens to be a 15-minute drive from where they live.

He hopped in his car and headed over there, only to find his wife in the backseat of her male coworker’s car.

