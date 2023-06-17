He Ghosted His Girlfriend After His Cat Passed Away Two Months Ago, And He’s Still Too Ashamed To Reach Out To Her

About two months ago, this 26-year-old guy experienced a heartbreaking loss. His beloved childhood cat died.

Now, he realizes that the death of his cat may not sound like a huge deal to people. But, to put it into perspective, his cat was 20.

He got his cat when he was just 6-years-old and selected her from a batch of barn kittens. So, for the past two decades, she has been a part of his everyday life.

“Thinking about how I will have to turn 40 to break even of my time with my cat and my time without her is crazy to me,” he said.

“She’s been a constant for my life my whole life.”

So, after his cat passed away, he was devastated. And he wound up not really talking to anyone for a while.

He recalled how it took everything he had just to muster up the energy to complete his final exams that semester– which just so happened to be the very day after his cat died.

And being that he was so exhausted, he actually did not even realize that he should probably tell his girlfriend about what had happened.

But, a few days after the loss, he wound up checking himself into a hospital.

