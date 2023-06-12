He Got His Ex-Wife’s Parents To Move Out All Of Her Belongings After She Unexpectedly Went On A 4-Week-Long Vacation And Left Him With Their Child

This man and his ex-wife have been divorced since December 2022. But, despite him being awarded 100% of the house– and his ex-wife signing a quitclaim– she has still been living in his house without having to pay any rent or utility bills.

Now, they do have split custody of their kid. But in addition to paying child support, he claimed that he also handles all of the home and childcare responsibilities.

“When she is here, she just sleeps and plays with her phone. I cook, I clean, and I help my kid with homework,” he said.

That’s why he has been bugging his ex-wife to move out of his house for a couple of months now.

But, just last month, she instead decided to go away on vacation by herself. And the trip was only supposed to last under two weeks.

So, he stayed at home with his child, and they were having a good time while his ex was away.

Once the day that his ex-wife was supposed to return home rolled around, though, she never arrived back. Then, a few more days passed by, and his ex still never showed up or even bothered to reach out to him.

“During this time, she had messaged her daughter once, me never, and her mom was calling me to find out where she was,” he recalled.

Thankfully, he was eventually able to get in contact with his ex-wife. And during that conversation, she claimed she would be home late the following day.

