He Got Into An Argument With His Ex After Telling Her That He Didn’t Want Her New Boyfriend At His Son’s Taekwondo Belt Ceremony

Having split custody of kids with your ex can be really tricky if you don’t communicate or get along well.

One man recently got into an argument with his ex after telling her he didn’t want her new boyfriend at his son’s taekwondo belt promotion.

He’s 26 years old and has a five-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend of the same age. They share custody of their son through a verbal agreement they made. In the beginning, things were going really well. They split the time with their son evenly.

However, his ex got a new boyfriend two years ago, and he became very involved in their son’s life. Although the transition of sharing his son with another man was difficult for him, he felt he remained pretty level-headed and got used to things.

Now, his ex and her boyfriend have a young baby together, and they’ve all become well acquainted and keep his son’s best interests in mind. His son enrolled in taekwondo classes a few months ago, and he takes turns taking him to classes with his ex based on their custody days.

However, things got weird when he found out that his girlfriend’s boyfriend started taking classes at the same studio as their son.

“I won’t lie, it felt a little intrusive for some reason, but I feel like it’s something I just have to deal with as a single dad,” he said.

“Things again took a nosedive when on the day I was supposed to take my son to practice, my ex’s boyfriend took him instead since he was going there now too.”

He felt upset, considering his ex’s boyfriend was now spending more time with his son on the days he was supposed to have him. He hated the idea of seeing his ex’s boyfriend practicing taekwondo next to his son and started to feel fed up.

