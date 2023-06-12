He Made His Dad’s Fiancée Cry At Dinner When He Said He Really Doesn’t Like Her And Won’t Be His Dad’s Best Man

This young man’s 54-year-old dad met his 30-year-old fiancée 6 years ago. When his dad first started dating his fiancée, he was 17 and living with his dad.

A month into dating, his dad moved his fiancée right into their home. Initially, he was ok with his dad’s fiancée, but then this woman tried to take on the role of his mom.

“I’m not talking about giving advice or being a supportive role model, more like giving me a 9:00 curfew (I live in a rural town, so that’s a joke) and cleaning up after HER dog has an accident,” he explained.

“Every time I’d bring it up to my dad, he’d say “Just try for me.” Needless to say, I moved out soon after.”

“Fast forward to a week ago. My dad invites me over for dinner, out of nowhere, as we haven’t spoken in quite sometime. I hesitantly accept, and spend the following few days trying to prepare myself for what they’re going to say. I show up that night, bottle of wine in hand, anxious out of my mind.”

“The night goes on for a few hours, us exchanging small talk, until I can’t take it anymore and ask why they invited me. My dad said that they were getting married and wanted me to be his best man. I’m not going to lie, I laughed. Hard. This turned into the fiancée crying because she thinks that I don’t like her, and I told her she was correct.”

He also is aware that his dad would never pick him over his fiancée. One time, he went on a camping trip, and when he returned home, he found out that his dad’s fiancée had moved her car into the spot in their garage that had been designated for his car.

His dad never made his fiancée move her car back to where it should be, and so his dad’s fiancée kept her car in the garage every day since he returned, until he moved out of the house.

The only reason he really is bitter about that is because his car actually got damaged by hail after he was forced to park it outside instead of in the garage.

