He Made His Teen Daughter Keep Going To School Instead Of Allowing Her To Take Some Time Off Following The Passing Of Her Mom

Losing a parent during your teenage years is an extremely stressful and difficult situation. So much happens during your time as a teenager, and having to juggle grief along with other responsibilities is very scary.

One man is beginning to wonder if he did the right thing by making his daughter keep going to school instead of allowing her to take some time off following her mother’s death.

He’s 39-years-old, and his daughter is 16. Sadly, his wife recently passed away, and he and his daughter have been struggling to cope with her loss. His daughter is especially distraught and has really been struggling emotionally.

Recently, his daughter went to him and asked if she could take some time off from school to process and grieve her mother’s death.

“I ended up prioritizing her academic performance instead,” he said.

“I’ll admit, I’ve always been a stickler for education, and my daughter is a bright student who excels in her studies. When she approached me, I couldn’t help but think about how it would impact her grades and future prospects.”

He was also worried that if he let her out of school, even for a short amount of time, it would affect her performance as a student and eventually prevent her from getting into a good college.

“Instead of allowing her to take some time off, I suggested that she continues attending school and told her that I believed that maintaining a routine and focusing on her education would provide stability and keep her on track,” he explained.

His daughter was very upset to hear about his decision. She accused him of caring more about school and grades than her emotional well-being.

