He Ran Into A Scary Stranger While Out Camping In The Woods Who Pretended To Be A Sheriff

Camping is one of the worst places to have a scary experience. Some people avoid camping entirely because they’re too scared of something spooky happening while they’re in a wooded area.

One guy and his friend group had a run-in with a creepy stranger while camping after he approached their campsite pretending to be a sheriff.

Fifteen years ago, he went on a camping trip with some buddies and stayed near a remote lake. He was with three other guys, and they were about two hours away from home. They chose that spot for camping because it was a great location for catching trout. However, the campground conditions were rough.

“It is on the side of a steep hill with barely enough room for tents and a small fire ring,” he explained.

“It is assessable by a rough, steep, winding 100-yard trail from where you park your [truck] above the camp.”

Despite that, they had a great time during their first day of camping. They caught a bunch of trout and ended the day by sitting around a small fire when it got dark.

But then, things got freaky real fast.

Someone began approaching them while shining a bright light in their direction. It felt like this person came out of nowhere since they didn’t hear him moving around at first. As the mysterious man got closer, he announced that he was a sheriff as he got closer to them.

One of his friends specifically asked if he was the sheriff of their home county, and the man remained silent.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.