He Received $20,000 As A Graduation Gift For His Children, But He Wants To Use It To Pay For Their College Educations So He Can Retire Earlier

A 60-year-old man and his 52-year-old wife have two 18-year-old children, Landon and Alice. While he doesn’t consider himself to be rich, he is the owner of a company and makes enough to support his family and allow his wife to stay at home since Landon was born.

He has a 38-year-old nephew and a 36-year-old niece, Evan, and Anita, who have both done very well in their lives financially.

They both work as lawyers, receive high salaries, and own multiple large homes across the globe.

When Landon was about to start middle school, he was planning to attend a public school, but Evan was able to get him an interview at an expensive private school.

Both Landon and Alice were accepted to the private middle school, but he struggled to see how they could afford such expensive tuition.

Evan and Anita decided to open an account solely for Landon and Alice’s education and provided them with $350K for their middle and high school tuition.

The brother and sister both got into the same college and received some scholarships. Even so, his and his wife’s personal saving would just barely cover their cost of tuition.

$60k remained in the account after graduation, and his children suggested splitting the amount between them as a graduation gift.

“I’ll admit, when I heard that, I laughed in their faces. No way…was I giving my kids 30 thousand dollars each,” he explained.

