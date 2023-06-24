He Refused To Stand In A River And Get Wet For His Sister-In-Law’s Wedding Like The Other Guests And Ended Up Causing A Scene

Have you ever been asked to do something silly or ridiculous for a wedding?

Some people have been embarrassed for being asked to do a choreographed dance at a wedding reception or wearing something silly during the ceremony. But have you ever been asked to stand in a body of water during a wedding?

One man refused to stand in a river for his sister-in-law’s wedding like the other guests and ended up causing a scene.

He’s married, and his husband’s sister had her wedding two weeks ago. When he arrived at her ceremony, he had no idea it would be in a river. Not near a river or on land surrounding a river, but literally standing in a river.

“The minister, bride, and groom stood on a little strip of land so they were not wet, but all attendants were expected to stand in knee-deep rushing water for the whole ceremony,” he said.

“I’m sure it made for great photos, but I personally really dislike mud, germs, insects, and whatever diseases are found in that stream.”

He was appalled when he was asked to remove his shoes and socks and pull up his dress pants to stand in the water. Apparently, his husband forgot to warn him that’s how the ceremony would go down.

He refused to stand in the water. Some children at the ceremony stood where the water only met their ankles, and some other adults accompanied them. His husband recommended that he stand in that area, but he didn’t even want to submerge his ankles.

“The ceremony could have easily moved forward with me standing on the shore, just a few feet away from the kids, but no,” he explained.

