He Threatened To Take Away His Wife’s Spending Privileges Unless She Stops Being A “Pushover” And Spending Money On Her Younger Sister

This guy’s wife is 25-years-old, and she has a younger, 20-year-old sister who is “somewhat disabled.”

Apparently, his wife’s sister has a condition that makes working challenging but not impossible unless presented with stress.

When stressed out, the neurological condition causes his wife’s sister to lose muscle control, fall over and causes her to hit or throw things.

But he is adamant that he has no problem with his sister-in-law. He actually thinks she is sweet and nice to be around, and he knows that his wife absolutely loves her sister.

“My wife basically raised her and stepped in when her parents wouldn’t or couldn’t. This has led to a relationship closer to mother-daughter,” he explained.

So, when his sister-in-law was younger, his wife would always pay for things for her sister. And at the time, this made sense to him since his sister-in-law was a minor.

More recently, however, the habit has really started to tick him off. Right now, he is the sole financial provider for his family since his wife just gave birth and went on maternity leave.

And with their finances feeling the strain at the moment, he can’t help but notice how much money they spend on his sister-in-law.

Around the holidays, for instance, he and his wife spend a lot of money to buy his sister-in-law presents. But she never returned the favor with a cheap gift or something that she put a bit of thought into.

