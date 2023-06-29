He Totally Forgot About His Anniversary, And It’s Pushed Him To Consider Just Ending His Relationship

This 40-year-old man is currently dating a 38-year-old woman. And recently, he completely forgot about their anniversary.

But apparently, that’s not the only reason why his relationship is on the rocks right now.

According to his girlfriend, he also has not been making enough effort to keep the romance alive.

“And forgetting our anniversary was kind of the last straw for her,” he said.

However, from his perspective, he thinks that he has just been seriously overwhelmed lately.

He and his girlfriend launched a startup together. And being that it is not generating enough revenue right now, he claimed that the company is “kind of failing.”

Amidst the startup stress, he is also the only one who still has an entirely separate full-time job to pay the bills.

“Financially, we’re still doing more than okay, thanks to my freelance job,” he explained.

“But I am mentally exhausted as I need to switch and deal with the pressure of both jobs.”

