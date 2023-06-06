He Upset His Sister After He Announced His Own Marriage Right Before Hers And Refused To Take His Ring Off For Her Wedding Ceremony

When planning a wedding, many brides-to-be get paranoid about people taking attention away from them on their special day.

One man recently upset his sister after announcing his own marriage two weeks before hers and refusing to take off his wedding ring for her ceremony.

He’s 27 years old and has a 29-year-old sister who recently got married. Before her wedding, he lived in Ireland for eight months and didn’t have much contact with his family. There was no bad blood; he’s just always been very independent and marches to the beat of his own drum.

He traveled to Ireland to spend time with his best friend, who he has known since he was 14. They grew apart over the years but reconnected for their trip. Better yet, they fell in love and decided to get married in Ireland four months before his sister.

He didn’t tell any of his family members about his marriage immediately but decided to email them two weeks before his sister’s wedding to let them know he had a husband.

“I sent out a mass email to close family letting them know that me and my husband were married,” he explained.

“I wanted to assuage any possibility of us ‘stealing any thunder’ right from the get-go. My mom replied that she was hurt that she wasn’t told sooner or allowed to be there, which I understood.”

He brought his husband back home with him, and they saw his family for the first time as a married couple at his sister’s rehearsal dinner.

Everyone was thrilled to see them, and although he didn’t mean to take away attention from his sister, most of their family wanted to talk about his marriage throughout the evening.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.