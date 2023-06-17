He Used A Girl As A Rebound, And He’s Thinking He Should Dump Her Online Because He Tried To End Things In Person, And It Didn’t Go Well

This 25-year-old guy used a 27-year-old girl he started out as friends with as his rebound when his last relationship came to an end.

When he started things with this girl, he did admit to her that he was not even close to being ready to get into another relationship.

And, over time, he still made it clear that what they were doing together wasn’t official and didn’t deserve any kind of a label.

So, a week ago, he decided to end things with her, and he chose to tell her all of this over the phone.

On their call, he mentioned that he really did need to spend some time completely alone because, once again, he did not feel up for an actual relationship.

He then broke things down for her quickly and said it simply was not going to “work out” for them.

But when their call ended, he thought it would be best to take a different approach and speak to her face-to-face, as it felt to him like “the right thing to do.”

“When I got there, I reiterated everything and explained all the reasons why this wasn’t working out, and she couldn’t stop crying,” he explained.

“Whenever I tried to leave, she would follow me everywhere, constantly tugging my arm and begging me to stay, even threatening to [hurt] herself.”

