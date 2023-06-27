He Was Randomly Dumped Two Months Into A Relationship That He Thought Was Awesome, And Now He Isn’t Sure What To Do

About two months ago, this 35-year-old guy met a woman, who is also 35, on a dating app. And after they first went out, he felt like that was the best first date he had ever been on.

They immediately clicked, and then, over the following eight weeks, they hung out all the time. Early on, they also had some pretty deep conversations about major life topics.

And to his complete surprise, they aligned on everything– from comedy, music, and food preferences to their values.

“I mean literally everything. She checked every box I could think of, and she said the same about me,” he recalled.

The woman also started making tons of comments that insinuated she was ready to take the next step and get serious.

For instance, she asked if he would ever get married again and where their first trip together would be.

She also said she was going to “keep him,” told him “I love you,” and even said, “I feel like I’ve met my person and my other half.”

Plus, just two weeks after meeting each other, the woman even mentioned purchasing tickets to see the comedian Matt Rife for their “one-year anniversary.”

Anyway, all of the woman’s questions and expressions of love made him feel like they both felt the same way. Moreover, he was operating at an “appropriate” pace, and their relationship would be progressing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.