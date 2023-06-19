He Went On A Date With A Girl That Lasted Two Entire Days, And He Just Wanted It To End

Have you ever been on a date that has lasted a lot longer than you really wanted it to?

TikTok creator Tyson Wong (@tysonwong48) shares a story of a date he went on that seemed never-ending.

Tyson matched with a girl on Tinder, and they decided that they would meet up and go out to dinner together. He picked a restaurant and offered to give her a ride there.

She wasn’t comfortable with the idea of a stranger picking her up from her house, which he respected, so they agreed to meet up at a parking garage instead. From there, Tyson would take them to the restaurant to officially begin their date night.

Things get weird for Tyson pretty quickly. On the way to the restaurant, he moves his hand over towards the gear shift, but the girl thinks he is reaching over to hold her hand, so she grabs his hand!

“Now I’m stuck with the awkward decision of do I let go and make her feel weird, or do I hold onto someone’s hand when I don’t really want to hold hands with them,” Tyson says.

Tyson describes the dinner date itself as pretty mediocre. The food and conversation were fine, and because she was an influencer, she talked the majority of the time about herself and growing her platform and follower count.

Ultimately, Tyson was not feeling connected to her romantically, and so after dinner, he drove her pack to the parking garage, where he picked her up from. As they arrive, they realize that the parking garage is closed!

Tyson offers to take his date home, but she has another idea. She knows that Tyson lives closer to the parking garage, so she suggests that she just spends the night at his place, essentially inviting herself over. Tyson hesitantly agrees to the plan but lets her know that he does not sleep with people on the first date and tells her that she can sleep on the bed and he will take the couch.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.