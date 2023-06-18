He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Chewed With Her Mouth Open And Complained About Her Food All Through Dinner

If you’ve ever dabbled in dating, you’ve probably had your fair share of disastrous dates. But at least you know you’re not alone.

TikToker Vaus Flores (@vausflores) is telling a first date story about a girl who chewed with her mouth open and complained about her food all through dinner.

“Tell me a first date story when you realized they were not getting another date. I’ll go first,” Vaus started the video.

So he met a girl on a dating app named Stephanie, and for their first date, they went to the movies. Throughout the entirety of the movie, he listened to her loudly chew her food.

“This girl, Stephanie picks a two and a half hour drama movie,” said Vaus as he banged his head on the steering wheel of his car.

“Like I didn’t know I was going to listen to you chew food for two and a half hours. Just close your mouth when you chew, Stephanie!”

The last straw for Vaus was when they went out to dinner afterward, and she complained about her chicken Caesar salad to everyone, including him, the waiter, and the other diners around them. Vaus loves Caesar salad, so he did not appreciate her criticism of the dish.

Several TikTok users proceeded to share their worst dating experiences in the comments section, and some were absolutely wild.

“He took a snap of us together in his car like 10 mins in w/o asking and put the caption as ‘WIFEY’ & posted it to his story. Like, sir, we JUST met,” commented one user.

