He Went On A Wonderful First Date With A Girl, So He Was Really Upset When She Blocked Him A Few Hours Later

This guy matched with a girl on a dating app approximately a week back. He does happen to have a ton of matches on this particular platform, but this girl really did catch his attention in ways the other girls just didn’t.

This girl was fast to reply to his messages, and she came across as if she was super invested in him.

As they kept speaking, he didn’t think she exhibited any red flags. She was kind, she paid him compliments, and their conversation was going well.

They then traded phone numbers and moved their chit-chat off the dating app. Then, this girl asked if they could go out on a date, and they agreed on a Saturday.

“I never felt like hanging out because we only knew each other for about 2 days or so,” he explained.

“She eventually convinced me to meet at this restaurant, and we did. We met up and hugged each other.”

“We ordered food and sat down. I paid for the whole thing, being the gentleman I am. Had great conversations and made eye contact the whole time, and it felt like we were both into each other.”

They spoke about different details of their lives and even cracked a couple of jokes. They both laughed, and everything was wonderful.

An hour into their date, they figured it was time to wrap it up and go back home. He hugged her, and then they went their separate ways.

