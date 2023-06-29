He Works As A Waiter And Recently Had To Serve His Ex-Wife’s Divorce Lawyer, Who Put Him Through The Ringer Years Ago

If you’ve ever been divorced, you know that dealing with divorce lawyers can sometimes be brutal.

One waiter recently had to serve his ex-wife’s divorce lawyer, who put him through the ringer years ago. However, the night ended up going very well.

He’s 45 years old and has three kids with his ex-wife. He used to be a business owner but decided to make a career change after the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s studying to become a therapist and works as a server in a fine-dining restaurant.

He felt blindsided when his ex-wife told him she wanted a divorce seven years ago.

“I decided to be the bigger person, and we had a very amicable divorce where she and I split everything up 50/50, including custody,” he explained.

“I kept the house, and I even continued to employ her after we split. I didn’t even hire a lawyer. We ironed it all out, and then she hired a lawyer who drew it all up.”

Within three months, he and his wife had a very clean divorce.

Then, his life took a turn leading to 2020 and the pandemic. He started abusing drugs and became an addict. He got very sick during lockdown and quarantining and had to go to rehab. He was very open and honest with his ex-wife about his addiction, hoping she would help him and protect their children.

After rehab, he’s stayed sober and committed to keeping himself clean. When he got out, he was shocked to discover that his wife had hired her lawyer to try and get full custody of their youngest child. His wife’s lawyer was very brutal with him and tried to convince him that he didn’t deserve his children.

