Her Bad Date Started Out With Having To Sit In The Back Seat Of A Guy’s Car To Wait For A Boot To Be Taken Off, But Then When They Got Ice Cream, He Kept Saying He Couldn’t Believe She Ate The Whole Thing

Senses of humor can vary from person to person, but there is a difference between being funny and making a joke at another person or group’s expense. Have you ever been on a date with someone who tries to play off rude comments as a joke?

TikTok creator Bailey (@bailey.dee) shares her first and last dating app story that had her feeling awkward and uncomfortable.

She had just started college and was looking for a new way to meet people and step into the college-life dating scene. She decides to download a dating app to see how it goes.

She matches with someone, and immediately the guy is pretty direct about wanting to see her. Bailey agrees to a date, even though meeting someone off a dating app is pretty out of her comfort zone. Leading up to the date, she is super anxious but pushes herself not to bail on the guy.

The guy picks her up from her apartment and walks her out to his car. They immediately noticed that his car was booted!

“Immediately, he’s like so mad about this, and he’s like in the worst mood. He’s like, ‘…My dad is going to be so mad.’ And he like calls his dad before he calls the booting company, and he just like walks away and is on the phone with his dad for like 10 minutes while I’m just waiting for him by his car,” retells Bailey.

After getting off the phone with his dad, Bailey’s date calls the booting company to get things sorted with his car.

They are waiting in one of those parking garages that are open to the outside, and it starts to get cold.

So the guy suggests to Bailey that they should both get into the backseat of his car to warm up until the booting company shows up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.