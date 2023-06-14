Her Best Friend Literally Asked If She And Her Boyfriend Could Borrow Her Bed, But She Told Her To Book A Hotel Room

This 25-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 30, and they currently do live with one another. They moved into a house together not too long ago, and they also bought brand-new furniture to make their space their own.

Now, she has a best friend that she has been close to for years, and her best friend recently crossed a major line with her that does have to do with her living situation.

Speaking of living arrangements, her best friend lives at home with her parents, and her best friend is dating a guy who also lives with his parents.

So, her best friend really never gets any alone time with her boyfriend since they do live with other people.

And, her best friend hasn’t been able to be physically close with her boyfriend in about 2 months due to where they both live, so last night, her best friend sent her a text asking for something pretty outrageous.

“She asked me if she could use our bed….and leave after that,” she explained. “I told her no because we only have one bed that is owned by my partner and me.”

“And even if we had another one, it was our home, and it was our sacred space. I told her if she was so desperate, to go to a hotel.”

She’s left wondering if it was mean of her to tell her best friend that, no, she would not be allowed to use her bed.

If your best friend asked you for something pretty wild like this, what would you say? Would it be yes?

