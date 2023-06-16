Her Best Friend Private Messaged Her Boyfriend Behind Her Back To Hit On Him, And When She Confronted Her, Her Best Friend Claimed She Was Just Loyalty Testing Her Boyfriend

This 21-year-old girl is currently dating a 27-year-old guy and has been for a year, but leading up to that, she was single for quite some time.

Now, when she met her boyfriend, he asked her for her phone number, and initially, she didn’t give it to him because he’s really handsome and she figured it had to be some kind of mean joke.

Her boyfriend didn’t give up, though, and eventually, she did believe that he was genuinely interested in her.

As soon as she did begin officially dating her boyfriend, she texted her best friend Sophie to share the news. Sophie was thrilled for her, and Sophie asked if she could see a picture of him.

“…I felt that the relationship was too new and volatile, so I didn’t send her the picture, and I told her that I wasn’t ready,” she explained.

“She was fine with that, but she made a joke that he was probably ugly. I didn’t really respond to it, and we didn’t touch that issue again.”

Two months after all of that, she was feeling pretty secure in her relationship. So one night, when she and her boyfriend went out on a date, she took some photos with him and shared them on social media.

She tagged her boyfriend in the photos too. Well, Sophie took a look at the photos and then messaged her to ask where she found such a good-looking guy.

Sophie wanted to know if her boyfriend had a single brother, and she figured Sophie was just joking.

