Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Think They Should Go On Dates Anymore Because They Don’t Have To Try To Impress One Another At This Stage In Their Relationship

This 25-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 27, and they have been dating for 2 years. They also do live with one another now too, but before that, they would go on dates weekly, if not more.

At the beginning of their relationship, they were interested in spending as much time together as possible.

But, as soon as they put an official label on things, their dates began to die down. Instead of going out every single week, they began going out on a date once every several weeks.

Initially, she wasn’t so bothered by this because things come up, and they were still loving and attentive.

“But now, two years into the relationship, there’s none of that,” she explained. “I still dote on him like the very start of the relationship, but all I get is the occasional kiss and him checking on me.”

“When I do ask if he wants to go on a date, he says that there’s no point because we’ve already won each other over, and there’s no need to impress each other anymore, and we see each other all the time since we live together.”

“But all we do is work or sit at home whilst he plays video games, and I do whatever to combat boredom.”

She really feels so sad about them never going out anymore, especially since this was not how things started out between them.

She’s not sure if she’s asking her boyfriend for too much by still expecting to want to go out with him, and she’s also concerned that it’s somehow wrong of her to want this.

