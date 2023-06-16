Her Boyfriend Eats Takeout Every Single Day, And She’s Concerned About How This Habit Of His Is Ruining His Health And Money

This 29-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 26, and they have been together for close to 7 years, though they have been off and on throughout that time period.

Initially, when they began dating, they used to like to grab greasy kinds of food and spend time together eating it.

Fast forward to now, and she still does like junk food, but she attempts to eat in a way that’s more healthy.

She adores cooking, too, so she makes a lot of her food right at home. Her boyfriend is the polar opposite of her in that he eats takeout all day long.

Her boyfriend can cook, and he has in the past, but he doesn’t really feel inspired to do that when he lives alone, which is the case for him currently.

And if he wanted to cook these days, he certainly could, as he’s in grad school and can make his schedule be whatever hours he likes.

“Sometimes he complains about not having a lot of money, and I think to myself that he could save more money (and have more money when it comes to doing things in our relationship) if he didn’t eat out all the time,” she explained.

“I’m more so concerned for his health, though. He was told in the past that his cholesterol was too high, and I just don’t think it’s good for his health to eat the way that he does. On the other hand, he’s an adult, and I can’t police his choices when it comes to buying and eating takeout. But it still frustrates me when he talks about not having enough money or mentions what he’s eating.”

“What should I do? Should I say anything at all? How? He’s been defensive in the past when I brought up how he spends money (he basically said the problem is not eating out/lack of budgeting, it’s that he just needs more money).”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.