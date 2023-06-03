Her Boyfriend Has A Collection Of Selfies His Ex Sent Him Saved On His Computer, So She Thinks He Might Still Be Dating Her

This 28-year-old girl has a 37-year-old boyfriend, and they have been together for 3 years. They began dating just before quarantine hit, and so during quarantine, they ended up speaking to one another several times a day.

They then made their relationship official in April of 2020. Until recently, her boyfriend never gave her a reason to not trust him.

Because of that, it never crossed her mind that maybe she should go through his phone or other devices to see what he’s been up to.

Well, yesterday, she had to do a couple of things for work, so she wound up sitting down in front of her boyfriend’s computer.

After finishing up her work tasks, she got curious and thought it would be a good idea to go through the photos he had saved.

“There were some of my selfies I sent him from when we were in quarantine, and there were also some selfies from his ex,” she explained.

“Not anything racy, but still, I found them strange because they’re like the ones I usually sent him. I checked for the date of the pictures, and they went on until July 2020. He switched his phone in late 2020, so I don’t know if things have ended between them or not. Still, I’m devastated.”

“I trusted him and thought we were exclusive at that time. I don’t have access to his phone, so I can’t possibly see how things went from there.”

She was under the impression that her boyfriend was the one that dumped his ex and that after that, they were not on speaking or friendly terms.

