Her Boyfriend Hugged And Kissed His Ex-Wife While They Were Leaving A Party, And She Isn’t Sure If That Was A Red Fag

This 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 34, have been together for about a year.

But, before they started dating, her boyfriend was actually previously married and went through his divorce three years ago.

He does still share a few friends with his ex-wife, too, even though they do not really stay in touch.

More recently, however, she and her boyfriend were invited to a party. And it just so happened that his ex-wife was in attendance as well.

Now, after they bumped into each other, her boyfriend did talk to his ex for a little while. Afterward, she and he moved on and joined the rest of the guests at the party.

So, everything was fine for a while until they went to leave later on. At that point, her boyfriend’s ex-wife came to say goodbye to them.

“And instead of just saying it back, my boyfriend pulled her in for a hug and kissed her on the cheek,” she revealed.

It was not any normal hug, either. Instead, she claimed that her boyfriend had his hands around her waist. Plus, his ex-wife’s hands were on his chest, and his ex even let out a tiny laugh.

She was very taken aback by this, too, which was why she asked her boyfriend what that hug and kiss were all about as soon as they returned home.

