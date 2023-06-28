Her Boyfriend Is Outwardly Jealous Of How Affectionate She Is With One Of Their Female Friends

Have you ever had a partner be jealous of another close relationship in your life?

One young woman is feeling fed up with her boyfriend, who has been outwardly jealous of how affectionate she is with their good friend.

She’s 20 years old, and she’s been dating her boyfriend of the same age for almost a year.

Her boyfriend had a friend named Emma, who he introduced her to early into their relationship. She and Emma instantly got along and have become really close friends who hang out frequently.

The other night, she and Emma wanted to go out for a girl’s night, but her boyfriend insisted that he and another friend tagged along. Unfortunately, they did not have a great time.

While at dinner on their night out, she and Emma often sat next to each other and were occasionally physically affectionate with one another.

They would link arms, lean on each other, and hug. Whenever her boyfriend noticed her and Emma being close, he’d get aggressive.

“He made faces, kicked me under the table, and sent messages telling me to stop,” she recalled.

“When we finally left the restaurant, I snapped and told him to not touch me.”

