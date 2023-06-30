Her Boyfriend Is Refusing To Propose To Her Unless She Walks Away From Her Dream Career And Gives Him A Set Date When She’s Willing To Do That

This 25-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 33, and they have been dating for a little more than a year so far.

Right when they did begin dating, she got a job offer in an industry she has been wanting to be a part of for some time.

She currently works as a flight attendant for a major airline, and it was quite an ordeal to get the job of her dreams.

She had to work incredibly hard, followed by a large waiting period, but she persevered, and she is currently at this full-time.

“The thing is, early on, he said that he couldn’t be with someone who works in the industry that I will be working in and couldn’t imagine raising a family with them and living closer to a city,” she explained.

“I admire his family values, beliefs and morals as they’re not dissimilar to my own, which is why I continued to spend time with him.”

“It took around 10 months for the job referencing and checks to be completed, and we were spending all of our time together whilst it was going on. He’s been my rock, we’ve fallen in love, and now we live together.”

The thing is, she has never been career-oriented, and that’s something her family has always hated about her.

And as far as her older sister is concerned, she isn’t the kind of person who would excel at being a mom.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.