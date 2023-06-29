Her Boyfriend Of Eight Years Admitted He Would Never Marry Her Because He Thinks Women Are “Shameless” And Initiate 80% Of Divorces

This 31-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 33, for eight years. And when they first started dating, she claimed her boyfriend never once mentioned that marriage was not in the cards for them.

In fact, she even remembers having specific conversations with him about marriage after their relationship started to become more serious.

“And he always said that he was ‘open’ to getting married, as long as it was not ‘rushed,'” she recalled.

“That was five years ago.”

But, over the last year, she revealed how her boyfriend’s entire perspective on marriage has completely changed.

Now, he actually has absolutely no interest in tying the knot and claims it’s because “women initiate 80% of divorces.”

Her boyfriend also believes that spouses nowadays much rather “get a quick divorce” instead of trying to work through even the tiniest of marriage problems.

“And at the end of his little rant, he also said, ‘Nowadays, women are shameless,'” she revealed.

Her boyfriend’s shifted view seriously hurt her, too. Marriage was one thing that she always wanted in her life.

