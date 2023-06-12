Her Boyfriend Recently Had A Depressive Bipolar Episode, And It Terrified Her

This young woman is currently dogsitting for one of her friends, and her friend has a hot tub that she’s welcome to use while her friend is not home.

So, she and her boyfriend thought it would be fun to hang out and spend time together in the hot tub one night before heading over to his place for a sleepover.

Her boyfriend also happens to live just down the street from her friend with the hot tub.

“When I went to pick my boyfriend up, he had this zoned-out look and said he wasn’t feeling well,” she explained.

“I offered to just hang out with him at his place. He said that he wanted to go and that maybe he would start to feel better.”

The evening before, she and her boyfriend had gone to a bar, so she initially figured that he was perhaps not feeling great from having a few drinks on their night out.

As soon as she drove up to her friend’s house, she once again questioned her boyfriend about what he would like to do.

He said he really did not want to go back to his place and that they should stick to their previous plans.

They then went and got in the hot tub, and her boyfriend looked even more terrible than he had before.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.