Her Boyfriend Said He Doesn’t Find Her Attractive, Especially Since He Thinks She Needs To Lose More Weight, But He Doesn’t Want To Break Up Because Now He’s Too Attached

This 24-year-old girl is dating a guy 2 years younger than she is, and they met initially through a dating app.

At first, when they started just chit-chatting, she thought he was super kind, and then they began going on a couple of dates.

She was having a lot of fun, and they began officially dating 7 months ago. She does believe that her boyfriend is the “healthiest relationship” she has found herself in, and she truly is happy with him.

Sadly, he just informed her that he’s really not attracted to her at all.

“He tells me I’m not “physically attractive to him,” she explained. “And that all the times he called me “cute,” he was talking about my actions and personality and how I was in that moment and that I am physically cute.”

“But that’s not what he’s attracted to. And that over the 7 months, we’ve been together, he’s grown to care about me and is attached to me. And doesn’t want to break up, even though I’m not physically attractive to him.”

“Uh. IDK what to do… I don’t think I’m ugly, TBH. I’d say I’m like a 6/10, not terrible.”

She thought their relationship was pretty solid, but this new information has her feeling like she can’t be sure.

She does care about her boyfriend a lot, and they have gone through quite a few things that have caused them to grow a lot closer.

