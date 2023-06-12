Her Boyfriend Was Accused Of Assaulting A Girl When She Started Dating Him, And She Chose To Believe His Side Of Things, But It’s Beginning To Bother Her

This 21-year-old girl has been dating her 20-year-old boyfriend for more than one year, and right now, she’s currently considering if she wants to continue being in a relationship with him.

What’s really upsetting her is that back when she first began dating her boyfriend, he was accused of assaulting a girl, but he claimed that he was innocent, and she chose to believe his side of the story.

“My boyfriend was seeing this girl pretty much right before we went on our first date, which was early March 2022,” she explained.

“He slept with her between our first and second date (I didn’t know about this until months later). That night that he slept with her, he allegedly touched her…without her consent.”

Then, at the beginning of April, she and her boyfriend decided to make their relationship official and stopped seeing other people.

As soon as she did end up becoming official with her boyfriend, she then attended a play that her boyfriend was in, along with this girl that he had slept with.

At the play, her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation backstage with this girl, and when she asked him what it was all about, he claimed he couldn’t even remember.

Not long after that happened, this girl came out and said that her boyfriend had actually assaulted her.

Her boyfriend sat down with her to fill her in on his version, and he said that he invited this girl to sleep over at his house, and he had touched her leg.

