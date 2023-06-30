Her Boyfriend Won’t Even Begin To Discuss Getting Married Until She Loses Enough Weight

This 23-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 2 years older than she is. Back when they began dating, she weighed 200 pounds.

Right now, she’s about 226, and at her heaviest weight, she was at 238. She’s very tall, 6 feet to be exact, and she has always struggled with a fear of putting on pounds.

When she did begin to weigh more, she honestly felt as if her “life was over.” During this past January to May, she put on 25 pounds.

“I was LOSING my mind,” she explained. “Plus, I didn’t have time to work out as I was driving 6 hours 2-3 times a week to my university while taking 18 credits.”

“When I finally graduated and was able to make it to doctors’ appointments, they found an apple-sized noncancerous tumor…(aka a fibroid).”

Even though she wasn’t eating very much, the scale was creeping up, and she found herself at the heaviest she has ever been.

As this was all happening, she began realizing that her boyfriend would grow silent when she brought up meeting his family or having her family meet his.

She knew things weren’t quite right, and that was why her boyfriend was getting quiet about taking the next step, but she didn’t know why he was being like that.

As the months wore on, she began to really ask him about why he was hesitating.

