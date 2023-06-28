Her Boyfriend’s Dog Is So Aggressive That They’re Currently Living In Different Homes, And He Refuses To Find His Dog A New Family

This 36-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 27, and they have been together for the last 3 years now.

Sadly, there is one thing that’s driving a major wedge between them, and it’s an issue that has been popping up for them since they got together.

Her boyfriend has a 6-year-old female German Shepard that she describes as “extremely aggressive.”

Her boyfriend’s dog has attacked a few different dogs in his family and has tried to kill several of the cats in his family too.

Her boyfriend’s dog barks incessantly to the point where the police have been called on him quite a few times.

She does have 2 little dogs herself, and her boyfriend’s dog has been aggressive towards them a number of times.

On one occasion, her boyfriend’s dog full-on attacked one of her dogs, and she luckily overheard the entire thing and was able to run outside to stop it.

She knows her boyfriend would never have told her about this incident if she didn’t witness it herself, as he attempted to “downplay” it all.

They also did have a gate installed to contain his dog, but despite that, every time her son would walk past the gate, her boyfriend’s dog would growl at him.

