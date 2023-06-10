Her Brother Is Marrying The Girl Who Bullied Her In High School, And She Told Everyone At A Family Dinner That She’s Not Happy About It

How would you feel if you found out someone in your family was marrying your high school bully? It sounds like a total nightmare.

One woman recently had a dramatic family dinner after an outburst she had over her brother’s fiancée, who happens to be the girl who bullied her in high school.

Back in her high school days, she used to be friends with a girl named Annika. They were close until their Junior year when she discovered that Annika started spreading rumors about her throughout the school. Their friendship had a rough ending, as Annika continued to bully her until they graduated.

She has an older brother named Carter, who coincidentally went to the same college as Annika.

Carter recently announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend, which was a big shock for his family since they didn’t even know he was dating anyone.

There was a lot of anticipation around a recent family dinner party where he introduced her to everyone for the first time.

When the party rolled around, she was horrified to see who Carter walked through the door with. It was Annika.

“I honestly thought I was hallucinating, and I felt sick seeing her again,” she recalled.

Her brother noticed her discomfort and pulled her aside so they could speak privately. He explained that he had met Annika at a party, and it was love at first sight.

