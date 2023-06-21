Her Brother’s Girlfriend Wore A White Sparkly Outfit And A Tiara To Her Bachelorette Party, And She’s Convinced This Girl Was Trying To Ruin Her Party

If you got married in a traditional wedding, did you feel obligated to include someone in your wedding party even though you don’t really care for them?

One bride-to-be included her brother’s girlfriend in her bridal party because she’d eventually be a member of the family. However, she started regretting it after seeing what she wore to her bachelorette party.

She’s getting married soon, and her brother, John, asked if she’d let his girlfriend Sarah be one of her bridesmaids. While she’s not the biggest fan of Sarah, who has a snobby attitude and can be a bit mean, she felt pressured to include her because her brother plans to marry her in the future.

However, she was appalled by what Sarah did on the night of her bachelorette party.

That night, she and her bridal party decided to have a really nice, fancy meal altogether. Her maid of honor sent a text to their group chat, which included Sarah, asking everyone to wear pink so they’d all be coordinated while she wore white. The goal was to get some great group photos at this dinner.

Sarah said she had an emergency work meeting that night, so she told everyone to start eating and that she’d show up to the restaurant late.

When Sarah did arrive, she was wearing a white, sparkly sequined outfit paired with a tulle skirt and a tiara.

“I’m not even kidding; her outfit was so bridal looking the waitress actually asked if we were having a joint bachelorette party,” she recalled.

“I was so upset that when it came time to take photos, I absolutely refused to have Sarah in them.”

