Her Cousin Acts Super Flirty Around Her Fiancé, But She Isn’t Sure How To Address It

This 26-year-old woman grew up extremely close to her female cousin, who is also 26.

Her father and her cousin’s father just so happen to be identical twins, which helped mold their tight-knit relationship.

Plus, being that she and her cousin are the same age, they always thought of themselves more as “half-sisters” rather than just cousins.

And now that she is an adult and engaged, she and her fiancé enjoy hanging out with her cousin several times a month. They have even gone on short trips together with just the three of them.

“I am so glad we all get along really well and are super close,” she said.

“But I wonder if sometimes she crosses boundaries.”

Apparently, her cousin has said and done a bunch of different things, which make it seem like her cousin might have feelings for her fiancé.

For instance, despite the fact that her cousin has had a boyfriend for two years, her cousin will still make comments that she needs to find someone like her fiancé. Her cousin also admitted to wishing her fiancé had a brother.

Additionally, her cousin makes other strange remarks to her. One time, her cousin admitted to wishing that their boyfriend was more like her fiancé. Plus, she got told that she was “so lucky” to be with him.

