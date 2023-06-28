Her Cousin Disappeared 7 Years Ago, But Then She Showed Up With Her 3 Kids, Wanting To Move In With Her

If you’re a parent, can you imagine taking in someone else and their children? Taking care of your own children is already a challenge, and adding another family under your roof sounds very intense.

One woman recently had to turn away her cousin and her three children because she’s already a single mom and has to worry about her own kid.

Growing up, she used to be very close to her cousin Mae. As they became teenagers and got older, they started to lose touch but would still call each other at least once every two weeks when there were in college.

But then, Mae seemed to disappear. During Mae’s third year of college, she stopped talking to everyone in their family.

Mae’s parents had to contact her classmates to find out where she went, and she eventually sent a note saying that she needed to get away and start over.

Mae had never indicated to her that she wanted to start a new life, and she felt hurt and abandoned by her.

She left up social media profiles just in case Mae needed to look her up and reach out, but she never did.

Today, she has a three-year-old son and is raising him as a single mom. She assumed Mae was a lost cause.

That is until almost seven years later when Mae returned home with her three children, a five-year-old daughter and a set of two-year-old twins.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.